Evacuations ordered for grass fire burning near Colorado Springs Airport

Fire in grassy area near Colorado Springs burns thousands of acres

Evacuations were ordered on Thursday afternoon after a wildfire ignited near the Colorado Springs Airport. According to the emergency alert system Peak Alerts, anyone within a zone stretching from Gusty Bluffs Point and Meridian Road and to the east border of Schriever Space Force Base in Ellicott, were told to leave immediately.

A fire was burning near the Colorado Springs Airport on Thursday afternoon. Colorado Springs Fire

Fire officials said it was called the Meridian Fire and was estimated at 3,000 acres in size. Structures were threatened but no structures lost as of 3 p.m.

The flames were fueled by strong winds in the area.

The evacuation area includes all of Schriever Space Force Base.

A large plume of smoke was visible from the area. Firefighters said they were alerted to the fire around 1 p.m.

A helicopter was on the way to drop water on the flames.

Multiple crews have responded to the fire burning near Meridian and Drennan Roads. What caused the fire is being investigated.