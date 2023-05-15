Stephen Matthews handcuffed outside courtroom, Denver cardiologist jailed on new charges

Prosecutors say cardiologist now being charged in 10 sex cases

Prosecutors say cardiologist now being charged in 10 sex cases

Denver cardiologist Stephen Matthews was arrested outside a Denver courtroom Monday morning and prosecutors say he is being charged in nine new sexual assault cases, bringing the total number of his alleged victims to 10. The 35-year-old had previously been charged in just one case.

Police handcuffed Matthews and took him directly to the Denver Jail.



His attorney, Doug Cohen, said Matthews is innocent and called the multitude of cases "a rush to judgment.

"My client is innocent until proven guilty," said Cohen.

Matthews had previously been facing three felony sex assault charges in relation to a single alleged date rape that occurred in January.

In that case, Matthews said he had "consensual sex" with a woman he met on the Hinge dating app. But the woman said after drinking with Matthews, she had no recollection of having sex with him and did not consent to engaging in sex.

In follow-up reporting, CBS News Colorado found several other women recounting similar encounters with Matthews.

Monday morning, he was scheduled for a preliminary hearing in that case. But before any proceedings began, as Matthews was outside the courtroom talking to his family, Denver police showed up, handcuffed Matthews and led him away to the Denver City Jail.

Carolyn Tyler, a spokeswoman for the Denver District Attorney's Office, confirmed that nine more alleged victims had come forward in recent weeks and Matthews was being charged in relation to those women. She said arrest documents in those cases were currently sealed.

Matthews' attorney engaged in a shouting match with the prosecutor outside the courtroom after Matthews unexpected arrest.

"What they did was nothing more than a public spectacle," said Cohen. "It's something they did not have to do. They had him arrested right in the hallway and that was not necessary for public safety or any other reason than to create a public spectacle."

Denver jail records show Matthews is currently being held on four sex assault counts.

Matthews holds a Colorado medical license which lists no disciplinary actions. His license lists affiliation with five Colorado hospitals and indicates he practices medicine at seven Front Range offices.