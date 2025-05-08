Watch CBS News
Local News

Spring planting and drought tips for Colorado gardeners

By Callie Zanandrie

/ CBS Colorado

Spring planting and drought tips for Colorado gardeners
Spring planting and drought tips for Colorado gardeners 07:21

In Colorado, Mother's Day isn't just about brunch and bouquets—it's also the unofficial signal that the growing season has begun. With frost risks now largely behind us, this is the ideal time to start planting vegetables, flowers, and herbs, especially along the Front Range and in lower elevation areas.

Local horticulturists recommend getting these plants into your garden starting this weekend:

  • Warm-season vegetables like tomatoes, cucumbers, squash, beans, and peppers

  • Annual flowers including marigolds, petunias, zinnias, and geraniums

  • Herbs such as basil, cilantro, mint, and oregano

  • Perennials adapted to Colorado's climate, like blanket flower, yarrow, and salvia

In the last week, Colorado's drought conditions have experienced minimal changes, despite significant precipitation events. This discrepancy arises from the timing of the U.S. Drought Monitor's data collection, which concludes each Tuesday morning. Consequently, the recent rainfall and snowfall, which occurred after this cutoff, are not yet reflected in the official drought assessments. 

drought-monitor.png
CBS

This season's planting comes amid ongoing drought conditions in parts of the state. Gardeners are encouraged to:

  • Choose drought-tolerant or native plants

  • Use mulch to retain soil moisture

  • Water early in the morning or late in the evening to reduce evaporation

  • Consider drip irrigation systems to target roots and minimize waste

If you aren't sure where to start, Extension Specialist for Colorado State University, John Murgel suggest checking out: Plant Select, where you can find a list of plants designed to thrive in Colorado's climate. 

Callie Zanandrie
callie-zanadrie.jpg

Callie Zanandrie provides the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Center for CBS News Colorado. Read her bio & send her an email.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.