Spring planting and drought tips for Colorado gardeners

In Colorado, Mother's Day isn't just about brunch and bouquets—it's also the unofficial signal that the growing season has begun. With frost risks now largely behind us, this is the ideal time to start planting vegetables, flowers, and herbs, especially along the Front Range and in lower elevation areas.

Local horticulturists recommend getting these plants into your garden starting this weekend:

Warm-season vegetables like tomatoes, cucumbers, squash, beans, and peppers

Annual flowers including marigolds, petunias, zinnias, and geraniums

Herbs such as basil, cilantro, mint, and oregano

Perennials adapted to Colorado's climate, like blanket flower, yarrow, and salvia

In the last week, Colorado's drought conditions have experienced minimal changes, despite significant precipitation events. This discrepancy arises from the timing of the U.S. Drought Monitor's data collection, which concludes each Tuesday morning. Consequently, the recent rainfall and snowfall, which occurred after this cutoff, are not yet reflected in the official drought assessments.

CBS

This season's planting comes amid ongoing drought conditions in parts of the state. Gardeners are encouraged to:

Choose drought-tolerant or native plants

Use mulch to retain soil moisture

Water early in the morning or late in the evening to reduce evaporation

Consider drip irrigation systems to target roots and minimize waste

If you aren't sure where to start, Extension Specialist for Colorado State University, John Murgel suggest checking out: Plant Select, where you can find a list of plants designed to thrive in Colorado's climate.