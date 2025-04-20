Spring-like weather returns across Colorado for Easter

Warmer weather returns for the second half of the weekend. Sunday temperatures will climb into the 60s in the Denver metro area with dry conditions. Daytime highs will be in the 40s and 50s in the mountains with a chance for scattered snow showers. Little accumulation is expected with less than an inch possible.

CBS

The warmer weather continues into the work week. On Monday, daytime highs will be in the low 70s for the Front Range.

CBS

With the return of warmer weather elevated fire weather conditions are likely across the plains Monday afternoon. In addition, to the warmer temperatures we also have a daily chance for showers and thunderstorms.