Watch CBS News
Local News

Spring has sprung with seasonal weather for Denver, high fire danger in Eastern Colorado

By Alex Lehnert

/ CBS Colorado

Near-normal for the first day of Spring, with fire danger out East
Near-normal for the first day of Spring, with fire danger out East 02:43

With the vernal equinox at 3:01 a.m. on March 20, Spring has officially sprung!

first-day-of-spring.png
CBS

As we enter the next season, the weather will be very seasonal. High temperatures for the Denver metro area will climb into the mid-50s Thursday afternoon under a partly cloudy sky.

co-today-highs.png
CBS

It will be breezy at times, with winds gusting as high as 25 mph for the Denver metro area. Wind speeds increase later Thursday afternoon.

For the eastern plains and southeastern Colorado, breezy and dry conditions elevate fire weather concerns.

all-alerts.png
CBS

Red Flag Warnings and Fire Weather Watches are in place for those areas on Thursday. Winds could gust at times up to 40 mph.

While most areas across the state remain dry for the next several days, light mountain snow showers will develop late Thursday evening.

Much of the state will experience very seasonal temperatures for the first several days of Spring. 

Alex Lehnert
alex-lehnert.jpg

First Alert Meteorologist Alex Lehnert provides the weather forecast on CBS Colorado Mornings. Catch her latest First Alert Weather updates on TV and on our free streaming service, CBS News Colorado. Check out her bio and send her an email.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.