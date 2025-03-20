Spring has sprung with seasonal weather for Denver, high fire danger in Eastern Colorado

Near-normal for the first day of Spring, with fire danger out East

Near-normal for the first day of Spring, with fire danger out East

Near-normal for the first day of Spring, with fire danger out East

With the vernal equinox at 3:01 a.m. on March 20, Spring has officially sprung!

CBS

As we enter the next season, the weather will be very seasonal. High temperatures for the Denver metro area will climb into the mid-50s Thursday afternoon under a partly cloudy sky.

CBS

It will be breezy at times, with winds gusting as high as 25 mph for the Denver metro area. Wind speeds increase later Thursday afternoon.

For the eastern plains and southeastern Colorado, breezy and dry conditions elevate fire weather concerns.

CBS

Red Flag Warnings and Fire Weather Watches are in place for those areas on Thursday. Winds could gust at times up to 40 mph.

While most areas across the state remain dry for the next several days, light mountain snow showers will develop late Thursday evening.

Much of the state will experience very seasonal temperatures for the first several days of Spring.