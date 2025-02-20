Snowfall in the Denver metro area will begin soon, continue through the morning, winter weather advisory in effect

Snowfall in the Denver metro area will continue through the morning

Snow accumulation is likely for the Denver metro area and a winter weather advisory is now in effect. It's a First Alert Weather Day due to the new Colorado snow that's blasting through the area.

Snow will begin to stick to roadways early Thursday evening.

Most of the snow will accumulate before the morning rush hour on Friday and then die down during the morning hours. By afternoon it's possible sunshine will return.

The advisory includes part of the foothills west of Denver, in part of Colorado's mountains and down to the north side of the Colorado Springs area. Between 3 and 7 inches of snow are possible in all of those areas.

Very cold temperatures remain in Colorado as the snow falls. In Denver the thermometer will drop to the low teens. The Eastern Plains will also be experiencing single digits overnight. For that part of the state, a cold weather advisory will be in effect through Friday morning. Their wind chills will be down to about 16 below.

During the day on Friday after the snow tapers off, temperatures will rise well above freezing.