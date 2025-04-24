Snake bites on pets on the rise as weather warms in Colorado, here's what to do if your dog is bitten

CSU's vet teaching hospital shares tips on what to do if your dog is bitten by a snake

Veterinarians at Colorado State University said they are already seeing a return of snake bites to pets as the weather continues to warm in Northern Colorado. The first snake bite to a dog that the CSU hospital treated came in at the end of March.

"The fact that we have had these 80 degree days, it does not surprise us at all that the snakes are coming out of hibernation," said Mark Ryan, doctor at emergency and critical care resident at CSU's vet teaching hospital.

Though snakes are typically making their way out of hibernation around this time of the year, some were able to get an earlier start due to some warmer temperatures in Colorado in March.

"This is the time of year where we usually see them coming through," Ryan said. "People are starting to take their dogs on hikes again, especially up at Horsetooth Reservoir. There are a lot of snakes up there. (Dogs) are running off leash and their paths cross, and the snake has only one way to defend itself, and that is with a strike."

Ryan said around 25% of snake bites involving venomous snakes are "dry bites," or those that do not transfer venom to the person or animal bitten.

Also, compared to the venomous rattlesnakes in other regions of the country, Ryan said Coloradans are fortunate to have less venomous snakes.

"We are very fortunate here that the prairie rattlesnake has a weak venom. The prognosis for a dog or cat getting bit by a rattlesnake is fantastic," Ryan said.

Symptoms of venomous bites usually show within 30 minutes and are commonly identified by swelling and visible discomfort in your pet.

Ryan said, if possible, it is important to first separate your pet from the snake. Then, he encouraged people to safely try and identify the snake before leaving the location. That may include keeping a safe space from the snake and using a phone or camera to zoom in and take a photo of the snake.

By taking a photo or otherwise identifying he snake, people can then help the veterinarians get a lead on how to treat the bite.

While it is important to try and get to a veterinarian as soon as possible, Ryan said it is also important to know that most animals can go hours without treatment if absolutely necessary. Therefore, their owners can safely but quickly commute to a nearby doctor without significant concern of their pet being severely impacted.

"We will identify swelling, we will look for the puncture wounds," Ryan said.

Of the dogs CSU has treated thus far for snake bites, nearly all have been able to receive antivenom and then go home without the need for hospitalization.

Ryan said most dogs who have been bitten by snakes are bitten either in their snout, their torso area or lower on their legs near their feet.

"Most likely, your dog is going to be fine if treated with antivenom," Ryan said.