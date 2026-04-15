Most Colorado school districts are small, says Keystone Policy Center report, and not getting enough attention

A new report out from the independent research group Keystone Policy Center casts a light on Colorado's small rural school districts.

"So much education policy and education focus is on the Front Range and the large school districts, and policymaking is made around the large school districts," said Van Schoales, senior policy director for the center.

Eighty percent of Colorado's school districts are small ones with average enrollments of about 330 students.

"Most school districts are little school districts, and they're in very rural places in Colorado, and we never talk about them. It's always an afterthought," said Schoales.

Ben Bauman agrees.

"All you need to do is come to a game here and you get to see the stands filled with the people who've been around this community for 60 years," said Bauman, who is superintendent at Weldon Valley Schools, located a few miles from Fort Morgan.

"Small-town feel" attracts out-of-district students

Weldona is a town that has lost population over the years, with the current official population running at about 100 people.

"We're kind of off the beaten path a little bit," said Bauman.

They compete for students, with about 58% of students coming from out of district.

"So they specifically come here for the small-town feel," Bauman said.

The report notes the beneficial aspects of the smaller districts, while noting difficulties.

"Rural schools deliver strong outcomes and deep community impact but operate within systems that frequently overlook their realities," the report states.

It estimates that about 80% of Colorado's school districts are rural, with an average number of about 330 students.

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Weldon Valley has less than 200 students. A conglomeration of buildings are neat and clean. A total of 47 people work for the district. It's by far the largest local employer.

"What makes us special is being different," said Bauman.

Three years ago, the small number of voters favored a $6 million bond issue to add facilities to the school buildings, including a gym, athletic fields and agricultural center. The state helped with $11 million more to assist in the buildings. It's the yearly budgets that are the biggest challenges.

"We've got to somehow get public education out of the general fund," said Bauman.

Per pupil assistance is up and down with budget changes.

"If our student count is up, that means more dollars coming in," he explained. "If you lose 10 students at about $17,000 a kid, that can add up quickly."

District struggles to keep up with teacher salaries

Weldon Valley tries to keep up with teacher salaries in other districts in Morgan County, "But we are behind," said Bauman.

"It's hard to get qualified teachers from outside of the area. There's not going to be many people that want to move from Greeley or Denver to teach."

But he believes teachers stay for smaller class sizes and the quality of what they are doing.

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Keystone Center's report notes rural districts typically have higher graduation rates than larger urban ones. Small school environments foster closer relationships. They have difficulties not only with budgets, but state reporting systems and mandates are greater burdens.

Often schools like the schools in Weldona are venues for community events.

"We know our kids. They get to know us. No one falls through the cracks," Trevor Long, superintendent of Plateau Valley Schools, told Keystone for its report. The district is on the Grand Mesa, serving about 280 students.

"Policymakers need to pay more attention to what how these districts are working, and understand that oftentimes these schools end up being the largest employer. They're an economic engine for the towns. They're the community hub for the town," said Schoales.

Bauman would like more consistency on budget items. He is glad to accept recognition for what smaller school districts do.

"That is the best way to support our state is by supporting young kids that are representing our state and are going to be supporting our state in the future," he said.

While there is always talk of combining small districts he does not favor it for Weldona.

"We would lose our identity as a community of Weldona by combining with another district," he said. "We are a special district and I'd hate to be a part of someone else's dream and lose our dream."

Read the Keystone Policy Center report here.