Severe storms, large hail and isolated tornadoes possible in eastern Colorado Saturday

Strong to severe storms are expected across much of the Interstate 25 corridor and eastern Colorado on Saturday.

A cold front moved through overnight, bringing cooler temperatures, higher moisture, and an upslope easterly flow. These ingredients will work together to help trigger storms between noon and 3 p.m., with the main severe threat from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.

CBS

Storms will be scattered, meaning not everyone will see one. However, any storm that does develop could be intense. Large hail up to 2 inches in diameter is possible, especially from Castle Rock south and east toward Springfield. An isolated tornado or two will be possible, mainly on the eastern plains.

Right now, the greatest severe potential remains east of Denver, but it's a close call and will be monitored closely.

CBS

Many visitors are in town for the Savannah Bananas game Saturday evening. Those attending should keep rain gear handy, but the severe threat in downtown Denver should end well before first pitch at 7 p.m.