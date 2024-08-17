10 hospitalized, around 100 more treated for heat-related illness at Colorado Springs air show

Amid extreme heat at the Pikes Peak Air Show in Colorado Springs Saturday afternoon, around 100 people were treated for heat-related illness, 10 of whom were hospitalized, Colorado Springs Airport officials said.

In a social media post at around 3:45 p.m., the Colorado Springs Fire Department said 40 to 50 people were taken indoors to cool down as fire personnel monitored them. The conditions of the 10 people hospitalized were not confirmed. The number of people needing help required "additional resources," the fire department said.

"The Colorado Springs Fire Department works and prepares very closely with the airport and event organizers when large events are held. Today, like every day, we had a plan in place in the event we needed to activate it," said Colorado Springs Fire Chief Randy Royal. "All partners and resources at the airshow handled this incident swiftly and professionally. Their quick actions ensured people were taken care of and serious injuries were avoided. Tomorrow will be hot again and we ask everyone to please stay hydrated, be prepared for hot temperatures, and please stay safe."

The air show took place at the Colorado Springs Airport at 7330 Embraer-Heights and saw performances from the Blue Angels, an F-22 Raptor, the EA-18G Growler Airshow Team, historic planes like a B-25J Mitchell and more. Other military and civilian aircraft were on display.

A photo from CBS News Colorado's partner KKTV in Colorado Springs shows a large fire rescue response at the Pike's Peak Air Show. About 100 people were treated for heat-related injuries and 10 were taken to the hospital. KKTV

The weather forecast for Saturday called for a high of 93 degrees Fahrenheit and minimal cloud coverage.

At around 1:45 p.m., the air show reminded people on social media to drink enough water amid the heat: "PLEASE remember to stay hydrated during this hot weather. There is a FREE water station at the center of the grounds near the medical station."

The airshow is held "under the open sky," it says on its website. "We strongly recommend bringing hats, sunglasses, and sunscreen. Please plan on being exposed to direct sunlight for the duration of the event. You may also bring a small personal umbrella; however, no large umbrellas, tents, or canopies are allowed."

"You can pre-purchase tickets to the upgraded Canteen Experience, which is the only ticket option that comes with shade," the website's "frequently asked questions" section continued.

The airshow is scheduled through Sunday.