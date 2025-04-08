Second suspect arrested in connection to Colorado breeder's death, Doberman puppies still missing

A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the death of Colorado dog breeder Paul Peavey. Peavey, an Idaho Springs resident, was killed in August 2024.

Ana Ferrer Clear Creek County

Ana Ferrer was arrested on April 4 in connection with his homicide and was being held on charges of accessory to crime, theft ($20,000-$100,000), and tampering with physical evidence. Ferrer is married to the first suspect arrested in Peavey's death, Sergio Ferrer. Ferrer is facing charges that include first-degree murder and robbery.

Sergio Ferrer Clear Creek County

Investigators with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation submitted an arrest warrant for Ferrer in March after several months of investigation. Ferrer was extradited to Clear Creek County from Nebraska.

Peavey's body was found on his property off Two Brothers Road north of Idaho Springs. The last time anyone heard from him was Aug. 19, 2024 and he was first reported missing two days later. The puppies from two litters were missing, and Peavy's other dogs were found running loose on the property.

Paul Peavey

According to the Clear Creek Sheriff's Office, two of the puppies have been located. The first puppy was said to be the runt of the litter and was given by Peavey before his death to a local bartender, which investigators consider a legitimate adoption.

The second puppy was located in Greeley after the puppy was brought to a veterinarian and scanned for a microchip.

CBS

The microchip system is not considered a database for criminal activity, however, the veterinarian community is believed to be on the lookout for Dobermann puppies that may be linked to the murder case. The whereabouts of several of the puppies remains unknown.

Investigators are still hoping to be contacted by people who purchased or arranged to purchase dogs from Peavey dating back to June 2024. All of the puppies have microchips that would help identify their origin.

Paul Peavey

Detectives are asking anyone with information about Peavey's death or the puppies to contact the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office at 303-679-2393, admin@clearcreeksheriff.us, or crime_tips@clearcreeksheriff.us, or submit a tip anonymously through the sheriff's office's website at https://bit.ly/CCSOCrimeTips.