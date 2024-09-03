2 of 10 missing Doberman puppies located after murder suspect arrested in Colorado breeder's death

Two of the 10 missing Dobermann puppies have been located in the investigation into the murder of Colorado dog breeder Paul Peavey. One was given away before the 57-year-old's death and the other was located after a microchip scan.

Peavey was killed on his property in the Colorado mountains last month. The last time anyone heard from him was Aug. 19 and he was first reported missing two days later. Peavey's body was found on his property off Two Brothers Road north of Idaho Springs. The puppies from two litters were missing and Peavy's other dogs were found running loose on the property.

Paul Peavey

Sergio Ferrer, 36, has been arrested and faces charges that include first-degree murder and robbery in the Peavey's death.

According to the Clear Creek Sheriff's Office, two of the puppies have been located. The first puppy was said to be the runt of the litter and was given by Peavey before his death to a local bartender which investigators consider a legitimate adoption.

The second puppy was located in Greeley after the puppy was brought to a veterinarian and scanned for a microchip. That showed that the puppy came from Idaho Springs and the vet called authorities. The owner of the puppy has been cooperating with investigators who believe Ferrer was involved in the sale of the dog.

CBS

The microchip system is not considered a database for criminal activity, however, the veterinarian community is believed to be on the lookout for Dobermann puppies that may be linked to the murder case.

Investigators are still hoping to be contacted by people who purchased or arranged to purchase dogs from Peavey dating back to June. All of the puppies have microchips that would help identify their origin.

Paul Peavey

Detectives are asking anyone who purchased a Doberman puppy in the central Colorado area within the last week to check the puppy for a microchip and contact the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office at 303-679-2393 or admin@clearcreeksheriff.us.

They are also asking that anyone who purchased a puppy through Peavey's business, Elite European Dobermans since June is also asked to contact detectives, including those who did receive the puppy and those who did not receive the puppy. Detectives believe this will help them determine how many puppies remain unaccounted for.

Anyone with information is asked to call 303-679-2393, email crime_tips@clearcreeksheriff.us, or submit a tip anonymously through the sheriff's office's website at https://bit.ly/CCSOCrimeTips.