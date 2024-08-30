Suspect under arrest after death of Doberman breeder in Colorado mountains

Officials in Clear Creek County on Friday announced that a suspect in the killing of a 57-year-old Colorado dog breeder is in custody. Sergio Ferrer, 36, now faces charges that include first degree murder and robbery in the death of Paul Peavey.

Ferrer was arrested on an unrelated warrant out of Nebraska on Aug. 24, the same day that Peavey's body was found on his property north of Idaho Springs.

Friends and community members found Peavey's body during a search of his land off Two Brothers Road. He hadn't been seen for nearly a week before that, and 10 of his Doberman pinscher puppies were determined to be missing. They still haven't been located.

The unrelated warrant was for a failure to appear in court on a weapons charge.

An autopsy performed on Peavey's body "confirmed the manner of death as a homicide," according to a sheriff's news release.

"The cause of death is consistent with a gunshot wound," the department wrote in their release.