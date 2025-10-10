Sandbags offered for southwest Colorado residents due to potential weekend flooding

Officials in southwest Colorado are encouraging residents to pick up free sandbags ahead of heavy rains expected in the area over the weekend.

A flood watch is in effect for much of the area through Saturday. Authorities in La Plata County said due to potential flooding, they are offering sandbags and sand for residents to fill and take with them to protect their property.

Hurricane Pricilla is pushing moisture into the area, and the Four Corners region could see two to four inches of rainfall over the weekend. It's possible the Flood Watch could be extended through Sunday.

Sandbags do not stop the water completely, but they can help reduce the amount of water entering a home and damaging property. They can also be placed over wastewater drains, including toilets, showers and sinks, to prevent greywater from entering the home.

CBS

The sandbags will be available at three locations:

The north side of the arena at the La Plata County Fairgrounds and Event Center, located at 2500 Main Avenue in Durango

The Upper Pine Fire Protection District Station 1, located at 75 South Clover Drive in Bayfield

The Fort Lewis Mesa Fire Protection District Station, located at 164 County Road 130 in Hesperus

Miami Beach, stacked sandbags. Photo by: Jeff Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

To use sandbags most effectively, fill them 2/3 of the way with sand and lay them end to end in offset rows. Flatten the top of each bag before moving on to the next row to keep the wall stable. Placing plastic sheeting under the sandbags and covering the surface can help reduce water seepage.