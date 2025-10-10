Cloudy and cooler across Colorado Friday before rain and flood watches this weekend

Friday will be a cloudy day, keeping temperatures a little cooler than Thursday, yet still above average for this time of year. Expect high temperatures in the mid-70s for the Denver metro area, 60s in the mountains, upper 60s on the Western Slope, and low to mid-80s in Southeastern Colorado.

CBS

The big story for Friday and through the weekend is the rain that will dump on the western half of the state. The Four Corners Region could see two to four inches through Sunday. As a result, a Flood Watch is in effect until Saturday afternoon; however, that could be extended through Sunday.

CBS

The moisture and clouds are coming from former Hurricane Priscilla, which is churning up the coast of Baja California. The mountains will see the bulk of the rain, but there is a chance some storms will slide off the mountains into the metro area and eastern plains Friday afternoon and evening. Saturday morning, you may wake up to some rain showers with a slight chance to see more in the afternoon.

CBS

A mild cold front arrives Sunday, which will drop high temperatures Monday into the 60s for the Denver metro area.