RTD warns to never cross train tracks, new signage in place to decrease incidents

The Regional Transportation District is reminding people to never step on train tracks.

In 2024, the agency recorded 399 trespassers on their commuter rail. This is a decrease from the 423 trespassers reported in 2023. The numbers are decreasing, but the agency would like to see them go down to zero. The most notable decrease was along the 23-mile A Line, which experienced a reduction of approximately 12% in trespasser incidents occurring between Denver Union Station and the Denver Airport Station.

RTD says the improvements come from maintenance on the tracks and new signage reminding everyone not to cross them.

CBS

Along with trespassing, RTD says the biggest issue they see is people not paying attention around the tracks. The tracks are electrified and the trains are quiet. If one of these trains is coming at its maximum speed of 70 mph, you can be killed.

RTD says this is why they keep reminding everyone never to cross the tracks. In many situations, you may drop your phone or wallet on the tracks. You need to either flag down an operator or call their on-site emergency phone.

Taking shortcuts by ignoring the signs in the area or jumping the fence is also a huge issue, RTD says. Not only are you trespassing, but you risk getting killed by a train if it hits you.

"If the lights are flashing and the bells are going, you should never enter or try to cross the track," RTD spokesman Stuart Summers said. "The train always has the right of way. It is an alignment that is made specifically for trains so unlike streets, if you were trying to cross and it is not safe for you to do so, you are now a trespasser."

To reduce the number of potential trespassers, RTD partnered with Operation Lifesaver to conduct outreach in communities living near commuter rail corridors. The agency hosted pop-up events at rail stations and employment centers to directly engage with customers and people living and working near railroad tracks. The agency also released a rail safety video, among other resource materials, to support community engagement efforts and the agency's online safety campaign. The video can be watched in English and Spanish.

For safety reasons, RTD has also added more presence with transit officers. They're available 24/7.

Along with the RTD's updates, they have reported 177 physical assaults and 194 non-physical assaults of its transit workers. In 2024, physical assaults remained relatively flat at 182, but the number of non-physical assaults increased to 314. The approximately 62% year-over-year increase in non-physical assaults largely reflects the new federal reporting standards and RTD's expanded internal efforts to encourage employees to make reports.

To report any type of crime on RTD property, you can download the Transit Watch app.