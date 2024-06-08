RTD's police force growing at record rates to curb crime on Colorado public transit

The RTD Transit Police is growing at a record rate, clearing the path for officers to further address issues with crime on Colorado's largest public transit provider.

The agency hopes to have 119 officers on staff by the end of the year.

"When I first started here eight-and-a-half years ago we only had five officers," said Stephen Martingano, deputy chief for the agency.

Steven Martingano, interim chief of RTD Transit Police at the time, speaks to his staff at Union Station on Thursday, May 13, 2022. AAron Ontiveroz / The Denver Post via Getty Images

For many years properties, buses and trains were commonly protected by a private security team. However, recent surveys resulted in RTD electing to have police officers instead of security.

So far, the agency has hired 77 of the 119 officers they want by the end of 2024, up from 61 in April.

While most police departments across Colorado have an officer shortage, RTD's Transit Police reports having less difficulty recruiting officers.

Officer Alan Banich, a recent hire, said he was drawn to apply after weighing how young the agency was and how he could possibly ascend the leadership ladder quicker because of that.

Martingano said the agency needed to expand its force because neighboring agencies were often understaffed and unable to properly respond to RTD-related incidents.

Comprehensive or year-over-year crime data from RTD is lacking, but its 2023 Zero Fare for Better Air report, which covered January through September of that year, shows reports of some crimes increased while others decreased. It reported a 66% increase in criminal mischief/damage to property reports, a 20% increase in assaults and a 33% increase in trespassing for that period. Reports of narcotics use decreased by 27% and general disturbances decreased by 6%, which remained "roughly in line with the (Zero Fare for Better Air) monthly average," according to RTD.

Martingano said his agency looks forward to further tackling issues on their transit system, including curbing drug usage and violence previously associated with some parts of the system.

"We can tackle these issues and quality of life problems directly," Martingano said.