Watch CBS News
Your Reporter

Rodeo bull "Sauce Boss" recaptured after five-day search in Western Colorado

By
Spencer Wilson
Spencer Wilson
Reporter
Your Reporter Spencer Wilson specializes in coverage of news in Colorado's mountains. Share you story ideas with him by sending an email to yourreporter@cbs.com.
Read Full Bio
Spencer Wilson

/ CBS Colorado

Rodeo bull "Sauce Boss" recaptured after five-day search in western Colorado
Rodeo bull "Sauce Boss" recaptured after five-day search in western Colorado 01:48

While it took some time to make it happen, "Sauce Boss" is now back in "ranch hands" after a tour of Snowmass Village when he escaped from the rodeo while crews were unloading last Wednesday.  

The bull was found a few times (including by a homeowner) roaming around in thick brush behind the Horse Ranch Neighborhood, but crews had difficulty trying to actually get the bull down.

sauce-boss-the-bull.jpg
Sauce Boss, the bull, had escaped from the Snowmass Rodeo. Snowmass Village

Michelle Lubetzky, playing volleyball near the rodeo Sunday, was familiar with the bovine search. 

"Apparently it has blended well with, with the scenery in Aspen, I don't know," Lubetzky said, laughing. 

One homeowner told CBS Colorado the bull had actually been roped before his eventual capture Sunday, but because of heavy rain, he was able to escape once again. 

Sunday cowboys took horses again up the trail to try and find the bull, and succeeded, leading him down and back towards the rodeo at the bottom of the hill. Homeowners tell CBS the bull is expected back in the rodeo for Snowmass Village next Wednesday. 

Spencer Wilson

Your Reporter Spencer Wilson specializes in coverage of news in Colorado's mountains. Share you story ideas with him by sending an email to yourreporter@cbs.com.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.