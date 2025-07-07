Rodeo bull "Sauce Boss" recaptured after five-day search in western Colorado

While it took some time to make it happen, "Sauce Boss" is now back in "ranch hands" after a tour of Snowmass Village when he escaped from the rodeo while crews were unloading last Wednesday.

The bull was found a few times (including by a homeowner) roaming around in thick brush behind the Horse Ranch Neighborhood, but crews had difficulty trying to actually get the bull down.

Sauce Boss, the bull, had escaped from the Snowmass Rodeo. Snowmass Village

Michelle Lubetzky, playing volleyball near the rodeo Sunday, was familiar with the bovine search.

"Apparently it has blended well with, with the scenery in Aspen, I don't know," Lubetzky said, laughing.

One homeowner told CBS Colorado the bull had actually been roped before his eventual capture Sunday, but because of heavy rain, he was able to escape once again.

Sunday cowboys took horses again up the trail to try and find the bull, and succeeded, leading him down and back towards the rodeo at the bottom of the hill. Homeowners tell CBS the bull is expected back in the rodeo for Snowmass Village next Wednesday.