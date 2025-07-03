Bull escapes Colorado rodeo, still roaming mountain town

A rodeo bull broke free of his handlers mid-day Wednesday and, almost a day later, has yet to be found.

Snowmass Village Police Chief Brian Olson told the Aspen Times the bull was being unloaded in preparation for the Snowmass Rodeo. He speculated the animal found a gap in the fencing being used during the unloading and forced its way through it.

"We have stopped looking and will wait for a credible sighting before attempting to secure him," Olson told CBS Colorado on Thursday. "Probably out of nervousness and being unfamiliar with surroundings, he is remaining secluded intentionally. He has plenty to eat (grass/water) so we are not concerned with his welfare, for the moment."

The town issued a warning to citizens not to approach the bull if they see it, and to keep pets away from it as well.

The bull is believed to be hiding out in the Horse Ranch subdivision on the north side of Snowmass Village and near the rodeo grounds. Cowboys on horseback searched the neighborhood immediately after the bull's escape but had to return in the evening to help with the rodeo, per the Aspen Times. Police also used drones to search for him.

The Snowmass Rodeo is held every Wednesday night from mid-June to mid-August. The event is celebrating its 51st year of operation.

Anyone who sees the bull is asked to notify police dispatch at (970) 920-5310.