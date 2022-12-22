Roads, flights, schools, business: What's closed and cancelled during Colorado's arctic blast

The arctic air has arrived in Colorado and much of the American north and west and along with it, comes various cancellations and closures.

CBS News Colorado will do its best to keep Coloradans updated on road, school and business closures, flight cancellations and other important information during the freeze.

Roads



As of Thursday morning, several roads and highways were closed. They include the following:

I-70 eastbound from Silverthorne to the Eisenhower Johnson Memorial Tunnels

US 6 Loveland Pass in both directions

US 6 in both directions Sterling to Nebraska

US 385 northbound from Holyoke to Julesburg

CO 113 in both directions from US 138 to Nebraska

CO 14 in both directions Ault to Sterling

CO 14 in both directions Rabbit Ears to Walden

CO 14 in both directions Cameron Pass

CO 59 in both directions Yuma to Sedgwick

CO 61 in both directions Otis to Sterling

Wadsworth SB is shutdown at I-70 in Wheat Ridge



Flights

Flights around the country have been delayed and canceled, with Denver having the highest number of combined delays and cancellations in the U.S.

FlightAware, an online flight-tracking service, maps those delays and cancelations on its "Misery Map." The map shows numbers as of about 9:15 a.m. Thursday:

FlightAware

Schools



CBS News Colorado maintains a comprehensive list of school closures and delayed openings here.

In short, the Denver International Schoolhouse and Goddard School are open, the Park County School District RE-2 is delayed by two hours and Lincoln College Of Technology is doing remote learning.

Business

Evergreen Lake, which opened for ice skating Tuesday, is closed today, due to cold temperatures.

The Denver Zoo will be closed Thursday and Friday for most of the day, but will reopen 5 p.m. Friday for Denver Lights.

The ice skating rink at Denver International Airport will be closed Thursday.

The Downtown Denver Rink at Skyline Park will be closed Thursday.



The Outlets at Castle Rock will have a delayed opening today at noon.

This list will be updated throughout the day. Please call or e-mail CBS News Colorado by clicking here.