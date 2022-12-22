Watch CBS News
Local News

Artic air arrives in Colorado as temperature continue to drop

By Lauren Whitney

/ CBS Colorado

The much anticipated Arctic air has arrived in Colorado. Denver International Airport went from 42 degrees at 4:00 pm and dropped to 5 degrees by 5:00 p.m. That is a 37-degree drop in an hour. By about 5:40 p.m., DIA was at zero degrees. 

co-tomorrow-highs-8-1.png

Many areas in northern Colorado experienced a similar drastic drop in temperature. Wind chill warnings will be in place through 11:00 a.m. Friday for this bitter cold that is settling in and will stick with us through the late morning.

wind-chill-advisory-2-1.png
CBS

Snow will be fast and furious, and quickly gone. Most of the snow will be wrapped up before sunrise, with lingering snow in the high country through the morning. Even after the snow stops, the wind won't. 

Blowing snow and low visibility will continue to be an issue through the afternoon for the mountains and front range.

Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories will expire early on Thursday. Overnight lows will be quite intense. 

These are the actual lows, not with the added wind chill. The wind chill could reach -55 degrees to -60 degrees for the plains, and Denver could hit a -50 wind chill. 

co-tonight-lows-1-1.png

If we did, that would be the first time ever. Tough wind chill temperatures will continue through Friday morning. 

We'll finally get above 0 degrees in the late morning hours. Then quickly we are back to the 40s and 50s for the Christmas weekend.

Lauren Whitney
lauren-whitney.jpg

Watch First Alert Chief Meteorologist Lauren Whitney's weather forecasts on CBS News Colorado — on TV and on our free streaming service. Check out her bio and send her an email.

First published on December 21, 2022 / 7:16 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.