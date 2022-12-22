Artic air arrives in Colorado as temperature continue to drop

The much anticipated Arctic air has arrived in Colorado. Denver International Airport went from 42 degrees at 4:00 pm and dropped to 5 degrees by 5:00 p.m. That is a 37-degree drop in an hour. By about 5:40 p.m., DIA was at zero degrees.

Many areas in northern Colorado experienced a similar drastic drop in temperature. Wind chill warnings will be in place through 11:00 a.m. Friday for this bitter cold that is settling in and will stick with us through the late morning.

Snow will be fast and furious, and quickly gone. Most of the snow will be wrapped up before sunrise, with lingering snow in the high country through the morning. Even after the snow stops, the wind won't.

Blowing snow and low visibility will continue to be an issue through the afternoon for the mountains and front range.

Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories will expire early on Thursday. Overnight lows will be quite intense.

These are the actual lows, not with the added wind chill. The wind chill could reach -55 degrees to -60 degrees for the plains, and Denver could hit a -50 wind chill.

If we did, that would be the first time ever. Tough wind chill temperatures will continue through Friday morning.

We'll finally get above 0 degrees in the late morning hours. Then quickly we are back to the 40s and 50s for the Christmas weekend.