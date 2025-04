After trading back two different times in the second round of the NFL Draft on Friday night, the Denver Broncos selected a running back.

AMES, IA - OCTOBER 19: Running back RJ Harvey #7 of the UCF Knights rushes for yards in the first half of play at Jack Trice Stadium on October 19, 2024, in Ames, Iowa. The Iowa State Cyclones won 38-35 over the UCF Knights. David K Purdy / Getty Images

Denver picked RJ Harvey with the No. 60 overall pick. Harvey played college ball at UCF.

The pick got an immediate A grade from CBS Sports.