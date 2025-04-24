NFL draft tracker for Denver Broncos 2025 picks

The Denver Broncos are heading into the NFL Draft with seven picks this year. That includes No. 20 overall, but there were some rumors in the days leading up to the Thursday -- the first night of the draft -- that they might try to trade up.

A Denver Bronco fan poses prior to the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field on April 24, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Michael Reaves / Getty Images

Denver general manager George Paton and head coach Sean Payton could have their eyes on drafting an offensive skill player early. That could be a versatile, pass-catching tight end, a wide receiver or possibly a running back. In later rounds there's a good chance they'll try to pick an offensive lineman to protect young quarterback Bo Nix.

According to CBS Colorado's Romi Bean, the team will also likely be considering drafting a defensive lineman.

What are all of the Denver Broncos picks?

The Denver Broncos have seven total picks heading into the draft. They have a pick in every round except for the fifth and the seventh round.

Round 1: No. 20

Round 2: No. 51

Round 3: No. 85

Round 4: No. 122

Round 6: No. 191 (from Cardinals)

Round 6: No. 197

Round 6: No. 208 (from Eagles)

Who is announcing the picks for the Broncos?

The draft is taking place at Lambeau Field on in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The pick or picks for Denver on Thursday will be announced by a 17-year-old Make-A-Wish recipient named Samuel Barrett. Barrett has been battling a brain tumor since 2018.

The picks on Friday will be announced by Montee Ball, a former running back for the Denver Broncos who played for the Wisconsin Badgers in college.

Who were the Broncos best picks last year?

In 2024, the Denver Broncos drafted quarterback Bo Nix in the first round and so far it looks like a great decision for the franchise. Nix, who played for Auburn and Oregon in college, in his first year showed a proficiency for making smart decisions and fit well in coach Sean Payton's offensive system.

Another consensus great pick for Denver was wide receiver Devaughn Vele, who was picked in the seventh round. He played for Utah in college and had a productive first year, scoring three times and tallying 475 yards receiving.