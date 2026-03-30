Colorado man who stabbed and killed 2 homeless men in Aurora sentenced to 80 years in prison

A Colorado judge on Monday sentenced a man who killed two people in Aurora in two separate attacks on a single day last year to 80 years in prison.

The sentencing took place shortly after Ricky Roybal Smith pleaded guilty to the killings of Jesse Shafer, 27, and Scott Davenport, 61 in June. Both men, who police described as being homeless, were stabbed to death in an area around East Colfax Avenue. One was killed in an alley and another was killed in a bus shelter.



A map shows the locations where police say two homeless men were found stabbed to death in Aurora, Colorado on Sunday, June 29, 2025. CBS

Smith, 38, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder.

Adams County District Attorney Brian Mason called the murders "acts of extreme violence."



Ricky Lee Roybal-Smith Denver Police

"Today's sentence holds the defendant accountable for the lives he took and for the fear and trauma he inflicted on our community," Mason said in a prepared statement.

Smith also faces murder charges in a separate Colorado case in which he is accused of killing his cellmate in the Denver Jail. Vincent Chacon, 34, was killed in the jail on June 30. Smith is also under investigation in the killing of Margaret Eberhart in 2022 in Arapahoe County.