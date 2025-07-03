Aurora police arrest suspect accused in deadly crime spree that left 3 dead

Police in Aurora have arrested a suspect they believe went on a crime spree that resulted in the deaths of three people. Ricky Lee Roybal-Smith has been accused of stabbing and killing two people in Aurora, accused in a DUI/hit-and-run involving at least two pedestrians in two separate incidents and accused of murdering his cellmate at the Denver Jail.

On Wednesday afternoon, Aurora police detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Roybal-Smith, 38, of Aurora on first-degree murder charges. Roybal-Smith was in custody in Denver on unrelated charges at the time.

Ricky Lee Roybal-Smith Denver Police

The warrant and charges stem from Sunday when Aurora police homicide detectives responded to two separate deadly stabbing scenes in northwest Aurora.

The first was reported about 1:45 p.m. on Sunday, June 29, in the 1500 block of Moline Street after receiving a report of an unresponsive male on the sidewalk. When officers arrived, they found the man suffering from apparent stab wounds. Despite life-saving measures, the man died at the scene.

Just before 6:30 p.m., officers responded to the second scene where an unresponsive male was near a bus stop on Peoria Street south of East Colfax Avenue. Officers found the man with apparent stab wounds, and he died at the scene. Detectives have since determined the two stabbings are connected. Roybal-Smith faces first-degree murder charges in both cases.

A map shows the locations where police say two homeless men were found stabbed to death in Aurora, Colorado on Sunday, June 29, 2025. CBS

The next day, police in Denver announced that Roybal-Smith had been arrested for a homicide that happened at the Downtown Detention Center. According to the Denver Sheriff Department, a deputy responded to a report of an unresponsive adult male in a housing unit in the detention center about 2:15 a.m. on June 30. The victim was pronounced deceased despite lifesaving efforts.

The investigation by Denver police revealed that the victim had been assaulted and that the injuries resulted in the victim's death. Detectives identified Roybal-Smith as the suspect who assaulted the victim and shared a housing unit at the Downtown Detention Center.