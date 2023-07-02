Residents in Aurora say fireworks already problematic ahead of 4th of July

Neighbors in Aurora say fireworks already problematic ahead of 4th of July

An Aurora basketball court still bares the marks of being damaged by illegal fireworks earlier this week.

Ahead of the Fourth of July, neighbors tell CBS News Colorado, people are already letting off fireworks, creating not only headaches, but concerns about safety, noise, and vandalism.

Pickleball coach Debra McCartan is always happy to step onto a court.

"It is the best sport! It's social, it's athletic," McCartan said.

But Monday, she was met with an unpleasant surprise at Aurora's Highland Hollows courts.

"There was all this debris that was outside on the sidewalk and I didn't think too much of it until I came in with a student and right down here you can see the first bit of burn," McCartan said.

Damage from fireworks could be found across multiple pickleball courts, and a nearby basketball court.

"Careless, thoughtless, you know, unnecessary damage," McCartan said.

It's a problem she's also encountered in her neighborhood.

"Last year I had fireworks fall into my yard, hit my back windows, so I have concerns. Always do," McCartan said.

But she, like many others, has never had much luck reporting illegal fireworks.

"You call and you call and you call, but really, there's so many calls that you're just in the queue and it doesn't make much difference. There's only so much the police can handle," McCartan said.

McCartan initially didn't know where to report the pickleball court vandalism, but ended up calling Aurora Parks and Rec.

She's worried about more damage from illegal fireworks as the fourth nears.

"I don't think it will just happen here I think it will happen all over," McCartan said.

To report illegal fireworks, don't call 911.

Denver and Aurora both have fireworks reporting hotlines.

In Denver, call 720-913-2059.

In Aurora, call 303-627-5678.

While in the city and county of Denver all fireworks are illegal, many other cities across the metro area, including Aurora, do allow certain types of fireworks that don't leave the ground or explode. Things like fire crackers, bottle rockets, and roman candles are still illegal.

For up to date numbers and fire restrictions in your area look to your city or county's website.