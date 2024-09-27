Republicans fighting to hold onto Lauren Boebert's seat in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District after Congresswoman's switch

Colorado Republicans are fighting to hold onto Rep. Lauren Boebert's seat in the 3rd Congressional District after she switched to CD4, where Republicans hold a bigger advantage. CD3 encompasses most of the Western Slope and part of southern Colorado.



CBS

Democrat Adam Frisch, who nearly beat Boebert in 2022, is taking on Republican Jeff Hurd.

This week a debate was held between the candidates to discuss energy, agriculture, public lands and the economy. It was hosted by Club 20, which on its website is described as an "organization of counties, communities, businesses, individuals and associations in Western Colorado."

Candidates spar on campaign finance issues

The subject of corporate donations also surfaced repeatedly.

"Unlike my opponent, I'm not beholden to corporate PAC money or extreme politicians that have funded and supported his campaign, closing up or hosting fundraisers with out-of-state politicians, and I certainly won't be taking political or financial support from Denver lobbyists, trying to take water out of the San Luis Valley," Frisch said during the debate. "I am focused on place-based policies and solutions, not party politics that I practice every day. When I oppose burdensome regulations by the Biden administration or Denver that would undermine our important domestic energy or agricultural industries, I'm not teaming up with Republicans. I'm advocating for what is right for CD3 and our country."



"My opponent, an Aspen Democrat, says he's moderate but look at what he does. He supported a liberal energy agenda on the Aspen City Council. He says he doesn't take corporate donations, but has Democratic PACs funneling him corporate money. He says he wants a serious campaign, but spends millions saying I won't protect our water, while knowing that's not true," Hurd said.

Jeff Hurd CBS

"He says he (doesn't) wants the political circus, but spent hundreds of thousands interfering in the Republican primary to beat me."

The CD3 race was one of the topics of this week's Left, Right, Center, and during the segment CBS Colorado Political Reporter Shaun Boyd said Hurd had a funny analogy regarding Frisch not taking money from corporate PACs but taking money from Super PACs that are funded by corporations.

"He says it's like saying you don't get Taco Bell because you order it through Uber Eats. That helps people to understand, I think. A lot of people don't understand this. But do voters even care?" Boyd said.

"I think campaigns always fall into the trap of thinking that voters do care about campaign finance," Republican analyst Dick Wadhams said.

Frisch has downplayed his party affiliation

Wadhams says when he listens to Frisch on the campaign trail "it sounds like he's running for the Republican nomination."

"This guy has dived right on every issue on the Western Slope, and it's not going to work. That is a Republican district. Hurd is a much stronger candidate than Boebert was, and he's going to win that seat."

Boyd said during this campaign Frisch has downplayed his party affiliation "quite a bit."

"He says he's on Team CD3 and Team Common Sense. He did almost beat by Boebert, was about 500 votes, right? What are his chances against Hurd?" Boyd asked Democratic political analyst Mike Dino.



Adam Frisch CBS

"That was the worst thing that happened to him was when Boebert decided to leave the Western Slope," Dino said.

When it appeared that Boebert was still running in CD3, Frisch was able to raise a lot of campaign money, according to Dino.

"It was a great foil, and he would have had a good chance," Dino said.

Margin of victory for Harris in Colorado could play into CD3 race

Some polls have Vice President Kamala Harris defeating former President Donald Trump in Colorado by between 11% and 15%.

"The higher margin (Harris) has in the state may give him a chance," Dino said of Frisch. "He's got the money to be competitive, but he needs a really good coattails from the presidential race, and if that number is closer to the 11%, it's harder for him to win."

Wadhams said he doesn't expect that Harris will do as well in western Colorado as she does on the Front Range, where she'll "run up the score."

"There are a lot of Trump supporters in CD3," Boyd said.

"I think, though, a lot of Front Range people have moved to the west," Dino said. "So I do think if Harris gets 15% or more, that will help in the 3rd."