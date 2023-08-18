Watch CBS News
Is this the year Denver Broncos linebacker Randy Gregory finally plays a full season?

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Coach Sean Payton out to change Broncos losing culture
Coach Sean Payton out to change Broncos losing culture 00:42

The Broncos have two preseason games still to play and coach Sean Payton says the starters will get 20 to 24 plays on Saturday night in San Francisco. That group includes Randy Gregory.

Arizona Cardinals vs the Denver Broncos for their first NFL preseason game of the 2023 seanson
Denver Broncos linebacker Randy Gregory comes around the end to make a play during a preseason game at State Farm Stadium on Aug.11, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Over the talented linebacker's 6 year NFL career he's dealt with a number of injuries and as a result has spent more time watching than playing. He's never played in every game in any season.

He only played in 6 games with Denver last year.

Denver Broncos training camp
Denver Broncos linebacker Randy Gregory talks with Defensive Coordinator Vance Joseph during training camp on Aug. 17. RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

It hasn't been easy for Gregory.

"It sucks because you go in with an idea of what the dream is going to be like and you have hiccups and I think the big thing for me is I've been able to pick myself up and keep going," Gregory told reporters this week.

Gregory said he's now good to go. He played 10 plays in preseason game No. 1 and he'll likely double that on Saturday.

randy-gregory.jpg
CBS

But all that matters is the regular season. The goal is no more spectating on the sidelines.

"My thing is fulfilling my end of the agreement and a big part of that is being able to be available and be healthy. So a lot of that has been in the offseason -- rehabbing and making sure that's good on that end," he said. "I truly feel like if I'm out there for 17 games plus I'll do what I need to do and that's the plan."

