Protesters gather outside ICE in Aurora after immigration activist Jeanette Vizguerra reportedly taken into custody

Protests outside ICE in Aurora after well-known immigration activist reportedly taken into custody

Protests outside ICE in Aurora after well-known immigration activist reportedly taken into custody

Protests outside ICE in Aurora after well-known immigration activist reportedly taken into custody

Protesters gathered outside the Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Aurora early Tuesday morning on reports that immigration activist Jeanette Vizguerra was taken into custody. Vizguerra was reportedly taken into custody by federal agents on Monday morning.

Jeanette Vizguerra CBS

Vizguerra has been considered a voice for the immigrant community for more than two decades. Vizguerra came to the United States, without proper documentation to stay, from Mexico City in 1997.

Demonstrators outside the ICE facility told CBS News Colorado that Vizguerra was taken into custody by federal agents outside her place of employment on Monday morning.

Vizguerra has continued to seek a path to citizenship since entering the U.S. without proper documentation more than two decades ago. She was scheduled for deportation in 2017 but took refuge in a church in Denver and was later granted a stay of deportation by the Biden administration in 2021.

Vizguerra has been outspoken about changes in immigration policy by the Trump administration including the rescinding of guidelines to allow ICE arrests in "sensitive locations" like schools and churches.

"Whatever place. I don't care if it's a hospital, I don't care if it's a school, I don't care if it's a church... I don't care if some people have 40, 50 years here," said Vizguerra, who talked to CBS News Colorado's Alan Gionet in January when the changes were announced. "Everybody is at risk."

Vizguerra was charged with a misdemeanor in 2009 after a traffic stop where she was found driving without a license. Police arrested her when they discovered she did not have legal documents.