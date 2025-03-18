Watch CBS News
Local News

Protesters gather outside ICE in Aurora after immigration activist Jeanette Vizguerra reportedly taken into custody

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
Read Full Bio
Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Protests outside ICE in Aurora after well-known immigration activist reportedly taken into custody
Protests outside ICE in Aurora after well-known immigration activist reportedly taken into custody 03:08

Protesters gathered outside the Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Aurora early Tuesday morning on reports that immigration activist Jeanette Vizguerra was taken into custody. Vizguerra was reportedly taken into custody by federal agents on Monday morning. 

jeanette-vizguerra-reportedly-arrested-vo-transfer-frame-0.jpg
  Jeanette Vizguerra CBS

Vizguerra has been considered a voice for the immigrant community for more than two decades. Vizguerra came to the United States, without proper documentation to stay, from Mexico City in 1997.

Demonstrators outside the ICE facility told CBS News Colorado that Vizguerra was taken into custody by federal agents outside her place of employment on Monday morning. 

Vizguerra has continued to seek a path to citizenship since entering the U.S. without proper documentation more than two decades ago. She was scheduled for deportation in 2017 but took refuge in a church in Denver and was later granted a stay of deportation by the Biden administration in 2021.

Vizguerra has been outspoken about changes in immigration policy by the Trump administration including the rescinding of guidelines to allow ICE arrests in "sensitive locations" like schools and churches.

"Whatever place. I don't care if it's a hospital, I don't care if it's a school, I don't care if it's a church... I don't care if some people have 40, 50 years here," said Vizguerra, who talked to CBS News Colorado's Alan Gionet in January when the changes were announced. "Everybody is at risk."

Vizguerra was charged with a misdemeanor in 2009 after a traffic stop where she was found driving without a license. Police arrested her when they discovered she did not have legal documents.   

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.