Trump administration to allow ICE arrests in Colorado's sensitive spaces likes schools, churches

Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Benjamine Huffman started right away this week by moving to make things more uncomfortable for people in the country illegally.

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 06: U.S. Customs and Border Protection acting Deputy Commissioner Benjamine "Carry" Huffman testifies on Capitol Hill on June 06, 2023 in Washington, DC. / Getty Images

"Criminals will no longer be able to hide in America's schools and churches to avoid arrest. The Trump Administration will not tie the hands of our brave law enforcement, and instead trusts them to use common sense," said a spokesperson for the DHS in a statement released Tuesday.

It is part of a directive in which DHS rescinds guidelines set by the Biden Administration that prohibited agents from going after people in places like churches where several people in trouble over their immigration status in Colorado have sought protection.

"Whatever place. I don't care if it's a hospital, I don't care if it's a school, I don't care if it's a church... I don't care if some people have 40, 50 years here," said Jeanette Vizguerra, who took refuge in a Denver church for three years. "Everybody is at risk."

Vizguerra came to the United States, without proper documentation to stay, from Mexico City in 1997.

Vizguerra first got into trouble with the law in 2009, when she was stopped for a minor traffic violation and found to be driving without a license. Police arrested her when they discovered she did not have legal documents.

CBS News Colorado's Alan Gionet interviews Jeanette Vizguerra. CBS

While she hoped to seek a pathway to citizenship, she was set for deportation and in 2017 took refuge in the First Unitarian Church in Denver. She got out with a stay after two years but had to go back in later before she was able to leave with a stay of deportation under the Biden Administration in 2021.

She is now living on the south side of Denver, hoping for residency, and she is upset at new immigration initiatives by the Trump Administration.

"In my record, I have one misdemeanor. And this guy has 34 felonies," she said. "This is hypocrisy."

The DHS directive has the potential to effect people who are at churches, schools, healthcare facilities and other spots previously considered safe.

"We don't ask about their immigration status. We ask them how they're feeling and what we can do to help them feel better," said Jim Garcia, founder and CEO of healthcare Clinica Tepeyac in Denver.

"This is a healthcare facility where we're taking care of sick patients and their families and so we want to make sure that our patients feel safe all the way around," said Garcia. The staff has been told to have any federal agents who arrive- wait.

"Our staff knows if there are any questions whatsoever they should re-direct them to me."

ICE agents have not shown up at the clinic before, but they have at other facilities in the state says Garcia. He believes it is important that people have confidence they will not be in danger of being taken into custody while there.

"The community does trust us and so we want to be able to honor that trust," said Garcia.

Clinica Tepeyac in Denver CBS

While he did not expect agents seeking people to arrive any time soon, he did say the potential of it could spread fear.

"Sometimes there's just the thought of what could happen that I think can inspire fear."

Jeanelle Vizguerra said in her native Spanish that her community is well experienced because of the previous Trump Administration and has strategies to protect immigrant communities she does not want to divulge. She also said the community will not protect criminals.

Vizguerra is upset at the change in policy.

"There is no more sensitive space. I'm angry," but believes a difference in immigration could be made with the US dealing better with our countries on the issue.

"My hope is that one day everybody lives in peace and love and equality."