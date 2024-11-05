Understanding Proposition KK: Coloradans deciding whether to increase the tax on gun sales

Half of the initiatives were put on the ballot in this year's general election in Colorado this year by state lawmakers. That includes Proposition KK, which would impose a new tax on firearm sales to generate money for victims' services. The results of the vote will be known across the state this week.

Unlike other states, Colorado doesn't have a dedicated stream of revenue for victims' services. Organizations like Violence Free Colorado are largely funded by fines imposed on criminals, and courts have been reducing fines to increase the chance of rehabilitation.

Violence Free Colorado says it is turning away 100 women on a daily basis due to drastic cuts in funding.

In Colorado, federal funding has dropped from $57 million (in 2018) to $14 million (in 2024), and it could see another 40% to 50% cut next year.

Proposition KK would increase the tax on gun sales by 6.5%, which would generate $39 million for victims' services, mental health care for veterans and kids and school security.

Gun rights advocates say law-abiding gun owners shouldn't have to pay more than they already are. Some say that if victims' services is a priority for the state, they say the state should fund it.