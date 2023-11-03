Colorado victim services organizations warn of drastic cuts without help

Organizations that help victims of crime fear possible drastic cuts

Hundreds of organizations that help victims of crime in our state are sounding an alarm.

They say they're running out of money and, unless the state steps in, they will need to make deep cuts in services.

Federal funding - which is their main source of revenue - has been cut from $57 million in 2018 to $25 million last year, and it's expected to fall to $14 million next year.

The federal dollars come from fines that courts impose on people convicted of crime. But over the last few years, the fines have dropped significantly. The hope is to reduce the financial burden on criminals as it increases their chances of rehabilitation. But victims pay the price.

The fines help fund more than 200 victim services organizations in Colorado that help survivors of everything from domestic violence to drunk driving.

State Rep. Monica Duran knows firsthand how difficult the road to recovery can be for crime victims, physically, emotionally, and financially.

"From housing to counseling... attorneys," she said.

Duran is a survivor of domestic violence.

The Attorney General's Office says Colorado has seen a record number of domestic violence deaths over the last two years and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation says violent crime overall has increased for five years straight.

Cassie Ritliff with Family Tree Inc., an organization that helps survivors of domestic violence and child abuse, says the impact of additional funding cuts will be devastating.

"To reduce the funding when the need is going up... it's just hard to understand," she said. "We're going to see survivors not have access to services."

Victims' advocates called an emergency meeting with state lawmakers this week and fired off a letter to Gov. Jared Polis, begging for help.

While the governor's budget sets aside $3 million for victim services, the organizations say they're short $30 million. They warn the state will pay in the long run if victims can't access the services they need now.

"And I think we need to think outside the box of we can create a permanent funding stream," she said. "The needs are going up... domestic violence, sexual assault, crime victim needs are escalating."

Unlike other states, Colorado has only recently allocated money for victims' services.

In 2021 it approved $15 million. In 2022, $48 million was approved while last year's amount ended being $17 million.

But victims' services organizations say they need consistent funding, and they note many other states are providing it. They say Texas, for example, invests $73 million, while Wisconsin has $45 million, and Utah with $25 million.