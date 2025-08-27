Promotoras Network helping families cope after tragedy at Colorado dairy farm

Six workers killed in a tragic accident at a northern Colorado dairy farm last week are being remembered as hardworking fathers and sons, the backbone of an industry that sustains families. For many in the immigrant agricultural community, the sudden loss has left them with not only grief, but questions about safety and accountability.

"It was total shock," said Ana Schultz, Regional Director for Project Protect Promotora Network. "You don't hear about six people just dropping dead in a short time. At first, people said it was an explosion, then a fire. We were all asking, 'What really happened?'"

Investigators have not yet released an official cause of death, but the coroner's early reports show they suspect toxic gases played a role.

Schultz said the tragedy has shaken confidence among farmworkers who already live with uncertainty.

Promontoras are community health workers who serve as trusted liaisons between agricultural workers and the resources they need. They've stepped up to help.

Tomi Rodriguez is one of the promotoras who works with the local community in northern Colorado. "We build bonds directly with the population we serve," Schultz explained, translating for Rodriguez. "People know they can trust us to share what's going on."

Rodriguez knew the Espinoza family, four of whom were among the victims. She remembers the youngest, a 17-year-old, from when he was just a baby.

"He was just starting his life," Schultz said. "That's probably the greatest impact in the community. His high school even brought in mental health support because students needed to talk about it."

The loss leaves surviving family members without their main providers. Beyond the emotional toll, there are financial realities; bills to pay and funeral costs for multiple relatives.

"Their needs are tremendous," Schultz said. "There's been community support and a GoFundMe, but they'll need help with day-to-day expenses. A settlement may come someday, but that doesn't happen overnight."

Project Protect has been advocating for farmworker safety for five years, pushing through laws that extended basic labor protections to agricultural workers. Still, Schultz said, tragedies like this are a reminder of how fragile progress is.

"These workers are the backbone of society," she said.

The Promotora Network has led education campaigns on everything from heat stress to avian flu to COVID-19, often providing protective gear and legal resources.

"We're not trying to catch dairies doing something wrong," Schultz said. "We're here to help workers with whatever needs they have."

But she admits change often only comes in the wake of loss.

"Usually something bad is the catalyst," Schultz said. "Otherwise, things just stay dormant."

For Rodriguez and Schultz, the work is not just about resources; it's about compassion.

"You have to love the cows, the smells, and most of all, the people," Schultz said. "We don't have all the answers, but we search for the assistance they need: legal, health, education. We listen. We're mothers, wives, friends. We walk with them through whatever they face."

As the investigation continues, the community waits for answers and hopes the tragedy will force greater accountability.