Poudre RiverFest is this Saturday in Northern Colorado; join CBS Colorado to support and restore the Poudre River

On Saturday afternoon, more than 1,000 people are expected to make their way to New Belgium Brewing in Fort Collins for the 11th annual Poudre RiverFest. Poudre RiverFest is hosted by the Coalition for the Poudre River Watershed and is sponsored by CBS Colorado.

The family-friendly event invites people of all ages and backgrounds to gather for an opportunity to celebrate and support the Poudre River.

"The Cache La Poudre River is the lifeblood of Northern Colorado," said Megan Maiolo-Heath with the coalition. "It provides water to about 400,000 residents as well as water for irrigated lands."

Not only is the Poudre River vital for the region when it comes to drinking and irrigation water, but it also helps facilitate recreation and business opportunities for hundreds of thousands.

"It is really important not only for water supply, but people love to recreate on the Poudre. The environment and animals are dependent on a healthy and resilient Poudre River," Maiolo-Heath said.

On Saturday, Aug. 9 the roadway outside New Belgium Brewing will be closed for the annual Poudre RiverFest, giving dozens of vendors and educators the opportunity to showcase how they help support the Poudre River.

A view of the Cache La Poudre River in Fort Collins

While the event takes place in Fort Collins, the Poudre River stretches from headwater in the mountains down to Greeley.

"(The coalition is) helping to restore the river, as well as do watershed planning, wildfire mitigation, forest and river restoration projects," Maiolo-Heath said.

Those who attend will be given the opportunity to help raise money for the restoration of the river along the Cameron Peak and High Park fire burn scars. Money received will help plant trees and do other mitigation work to help protect the watershed.

"I absolutely love this event, it is so fun," Maiolo-Heath said. "This is a community-wide free event that is open to the public, family friendly festival that celebrates the Poudre River."

The event features live music, food trucks, beer from New Belgium Brewing as well as educational opportunities for people of all ages.

CBS News Colorado's Dillon Thomas, Yyour Reporter in Northern Colorado, will serve as emcee on stage for the musical acts, announcements, raffles and games. The CBS News Colorado mobile weather lab will also be on-site for the community to explore.

The event lasts from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m.

"This is super fun for kids. There is a lot of opportunity for them to run around and explore different booths. It is a great way to introduce your kids to the importance of the river in their community," Maiolo-Heath said.