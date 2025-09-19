Political group hosts debate on CSU's campus following Charlie Kirk vigil, encouraging free speech and discourse

In the wake of Charlie Kirk's death this month, a nonpartisan Colorado State University group led a debate forum on its campus, giving students, parents, and other spectators a space to voice their political beliefs and opinions openly and safely.

"I think it's a good thing, we need more dialogue in this country," said CSU student Elias Wetherly, who participated in the forum. "When we don't talk, we kind of dehumanize each other."

Following a vigil for Charlie Kirk at Canvas Stadium, the non-partisan social group on campus, CSU's Political Review, hosted a debate at the Lory Student Center. CBS

CSU's non-partisan Political Review hosted the debate at the Lory Student Center following a vigil for Kirk at Canvas Stadium. It took the place of a debate planned for that day involving Kirk's conservative Turning Point USA organization and National Ground Game, a Democratic Party-aligned political action committee. Kirk was assassinated at Utah State University on September 10 at the start of a Turning Point USA national tour focused on campuses across the country and younger voters.

"That shouldn't happen whatsoever. You shouldn't be shot for expressing where you stand politically," said CSU junior Andrew Chiti. "That's freedom of speech in my opinion, and that's what makes this country great."

Political Review holds forum on CSU's campus. cbs

National Ground Game had decided to go ahead with their debate after Kirk's vigil to give people a platform to engage in dialogue.

"The sad part is that Charlie is not here with us," said Zee Cohen-Sanchez, Executive Director for National Ground Game. "We think [that is] an attack on freedom of speech. It's an attack on us, and it could've been us as well as it could've been him, so we completely denounce the violence."

On stage, live streamer and political commentator Steven Bonnell II led the debate with each audience member who approached the mic.

"I think the positives are there is more civil debate, which I think is important," said Thomas Newton, who attended both the vigil and debate. There were still signs of division at the event, with some shouting and heckling from the crowd. And some who attended expressed frustration, saying they felt people were being prevented from speaking or finishing their thoughts.

"The temperature is pretty hot right now in there," said Jayden Roberts. "I do think the hecklers were intense and getting pretty riled up."