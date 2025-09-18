Supporters at Charlie Kirk vigil in Colorado recall his passion for debates with students on college campuses

Vigil held for Charlie Kirk in Colorado, liberal group also holds event at CSU

More than 7,400 people gathered at Colorado State University on Thursday evening to memorialize Charlie Kirk, the late conservative activist and founder of Turning Point USA. Kirk was scheduled to speak on the Fort Collins campus on Thursday, prior to his assassination at a college in Utah.

The event, which was initially scheduled to feature Kirk debating college students near the Lory Student Center, was moved to Canvas Stadium to securely host the large crowd.



"I was really looking forward to meeting him because I really believe in what he was doing," said Bernice Strahl, a supporter of Kirk from Castle Rock.

Instead of heading from, or debating with, Kirk, those in attendance for the event memorialized him by listening to speeches from his chapter members, local politicians and friends.

"We need to keep this going. We need to be able to debate, we need to be able to discuss matters. Charlie did that at the epitome. He brought information, he shared information," said David McCormack, a supporter from Greeley.

People of many generations were in attendance for the event. Most were wearing either red "Make America Great Again" hats, or white hats with gold 47s on the front for Donald Trump and a gold TPUSA logo on the side.

Alexis Castillo and her friend Kora Gardner are young adults in college. They traveled from Highlands Ranch to attend the vigil. Castillo said she originally planned to attend Kirk's previously scheduled appearance to hear his viewpoints.

"Regardless if I disagreed with things that he said, I think he carried a very good message with the way that he did it. Having an open mic for anyone to come and debate him," Castillo said.

Castillo said she loved how Kirk was known for mobilizing young conservatives.

"His impact was educating the youth," Castillo said. "I know a lot of people that I've known in the past few years have kind of voted based on things they have heard without knowing what they believe. I think that was an incredibly important part of his message, affecting the youth mostly."

Strahl and McCormack both said they enjoyed how Kirk stood up for his Christian faith and shared it with the students he spoke with.

A counter event hosted by an alternative organization took place shortly after the Kirk vigil ended at the nearby Lory Student Center. The event was advertised of one encouraging political debate without violence.

Security was tight at both events with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies assisting CSUPD. Drones, police dogs, horseback mounted patrol and spotters were seen on campus.

Isabel Brown, an advocate for TPUSA, spoke at the event and recalled when she first met Kirk.

"I was a student here at Colorado State University when I first met Charlie," Brown said.

Brown recalled working with Kirk to host debates with students on college campuses around Colorado.

"Which he was so passionate about doing, because he really felt that was missing from college campuses across the country," Brown said.

Brown said the large crowd at the vigil only underscored how devastating the loss of Kirk was to those who supported and loved him.

"This week still doesn't feel quite real. We lost our friend, we lost our brother, we lost the leader of the conservative movement," Brown said.