Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announces clean energy portal to help consumers save money

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced a new initiative Friday to help Coloradans cut costs on clean energy.

The state is launching an online portal that allows customers to find tax incentives and save money on things like adding solar panels and upgrading insulation in their homes. Customers can enter their zip code to find the clean energy efficiency tax credits and rebates they qualify for.

Polis said he wants to save money by "cutting the red tape for clean energy projects." This move comes as federal clean energy tax credits are set to be phased out under the Big Beautiful Bill.

CoPIRG Foundation Advocate Kirsten Schatz applauded the announcement, stating, "This online portal is a win for anyone looking to cut down on energy waste, save money or reduce pollution. Coloradans need accurate information about the many rebates, tax credits and other incentives available for clean energy and energy efficiency home improvements. We're excited that Governor Polis has created a one-stop shop for Coloradans to benefit from available resources."