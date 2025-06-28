Colorado Gov. Jared Polis slams proposed cuts to renewable energy, "This is a new low"

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis took to X Saturday night to vent frustration at proposed cuts to renewable energy in President Trump's "one big, beautiful bill."

An updated draft of the spending bill would impose a new tax on some wind and solar projects to begin after 2027.

Initially, the bill stipulated that any project that began construction this year would receive the full tax credits included in the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act, and projects beginning construction next year would receive 20%. Projects after that would not receive the tax credits.

However, under the new draft, those credits would only apply to projects that begin producing electricity before the end of 2027.

Polis attacked the cuts in a post Saturday night, stating "Congressional Republicans just added a new job killer, tax, and cost increase into the big, cruel bill targeting our thriving wind and solar power. The Republican bill now attacks solar and wind investments, which is bad for Colorado on so many levels, but this is a new low."

The megabill would implement numerous changes, including restrictions on Medicaid and food stamps, an increase to the cap on the state and local tax deductions, ordering the sale of public lands, including in Colorado, and raising the debt ceiling by $5 trillion.

The Senate advanced the bill Saturday in a narrow 51-49 vote, largely along party lines. Only Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina and Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky broke ranks to vote against the bill. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York called for a full reading of the text, which could delay the vote on final passage for hours.