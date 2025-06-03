Watch CBS News
Sports

Peyton Manning joins Denver NWSL's ownership group, joining Mikaela Shiffrin, Mellody Hobson, Molly Coors

By
Austen Erblat
Digital Producer, CBS Colorado
Austen Erblat is a digital producer and assignment editor at CBS News Colorado and is Covering Colorado First. Originally from South Florida, he's been working as a journalist in Denver since 2022.
Read Full Bio
Austen Erblat

/ CBS Colorado

Former Denver Bronco quarterback and NFL Hall of Famer Peyton Manning has joined the ownership group of Denver NWSL, the still unnamed professional women's soccer team set to start playing next year, Manning and the team announced on Tuesday.

He joined a group led by controlling owner Rob Cohen, which includes investors such as Jon-Erik Borgen, Kaia Borgen Moritz, Neelima Joshi, Dhiren Jhaveri, Mellody Hobson, Molly Coors, and Mikaela Shiffrin. Together, they aim to build the most inclusive and community-rooted club in professional soccer.

"It's a real honor to be part of something so meaningful to the Colorado community," Manning said in the announcement. "I'm proud to support the growth of women's sports and excited to help build a club that our city and our state can rally behind."

🗣️ THERE’S A NEW SHERIFF IN TOWN, @NWSLsoccer Welcome to the club, Peyton Manning 🫡 by Denver NWSL on YouTube

In January, the National Women's Soccer League officially announced that Denver would be getting the league's next team and in March, the league announced that a new 12,000-seat stadium would be built for the team. This will be the league's 16th team and they will start playing in 2026.

"Peyton's legacy as a champion and a leader is second to none," Cohen said. "His impact on Colorado sports is unmatched, and we're incredibly proud to have him as a partner. He brings passion, insight, and deep local roots - all of which will help us shape the future of Denver NWSL."

The soccer team, which doesn't yet have a name or any players, is Colorado's first professional women's soccer team.

As the community, the team, and the league prepare for next season, the city of Centennial could be home to a new women's soccer training facility.

Austen Erblat

Austen Erblat is a digital producer and assignment editor at CBS News Colorado and is Covering Colorado First. Originally from South Florida, he's been working as a journalist in Denver since 2022.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.