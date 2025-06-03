Peyton Manning joins Denver NWSL's ownership group, joining Mikaela Shiffrin, Mellody Hobson, Molly Coors

Former Denver Bronco quarterback and NFL Hall of Famer Peyton Manning has joined the ownership group of Denver NWSL, the still unnamed professional women's soccer team set to start playing next year, Manning and the team announced on Tuesday.

He joined a group led by controlling owner Rob Cohen, which includes investors such as Jon-Erik Borgen, Kaia Borgen Moritz, Neelima Joshi, Dhiren Jhaveri, Mellody Hobson, Molly Coors, and Mikaela Shiffrin. Together, they aim to build the most inclusive and community-rooted club in professional soccer.

"It's a real honor to be part of something so meaningful to the Colorado community," Manning said in the announcement. "I'm proud to support the growth of women's sports and excited to help build a club that our city and our state can rally behind."

In January, the National Women's Soccer League officially announced that Denver would be getting the league's next team and in March, the league announced that a new 12,000-seat stadium would be built for the team. This will be the league's 16th team and they will start playing in 2026.

"Peyton's legacy as a champion and a leader is second to none," Cohen said. "His impact on Colorado sports is unmatched, and we're incredibly proud to have him as a partner. He brings passion, insight, and deep local roots - all of which will help us shape the future of Denver NWSL."

The soccer team, which doesn't yet have a name or any players, is Colorado's first professional women's soccer team.

As the community, the team, and the league prepare for next season, the city of Centennial could be home to a new women's soccer training facility.