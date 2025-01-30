National Women's Soccer League awards Denver the league's 16th professional franchise

The National Women's Soccer League officially announced the creation of a new team in Denver on Thursday. The franchise will begin play in the 2026 season.

CBS

"I have the great honor of awarding the 16th NWSL franchise to the city of Denver," said NWSL Commissioner Jess Berman in a news conference with top leaders from Denver and Colorado present.

"Team name, crest, colors and brand identity will be announced at a later date," the NWSL wrote in a news release.

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston was among those who spoke at Thursday's news conference and donned green fan scarfs. He says a new stadium for the team is in the works.

Left to right: Denver Mayor Mike Johnston, NWSL Commissioner Jess Berman, principle owner Rob Cohen, Mellody Hobson (another member of the ownership group) and Colorado Gov. Jared Polis at Thursday's news conference CBS

"We are deeply committed that this will be a purpose-built facility in the City and County of Denver," Johnston said.

Rob Cohen, the principle owner of the franchise, plans on the new stadium for the team being part of a larger district development.

"The sites that we're looking at give us opportunities," Cohen said. "That isn't just a stadium but that creates a unique experience, that creates opportunity of the neighborhood, that creates connectivity between neighborhoods that aren't as connected as they should be."

The team has already passed 2,000 season ticket deposits since opening up the reservation process Thursday morning.

The NWSL is currently seeing record growth. Berman told CBS News that more than 2 million fans attended games last season.