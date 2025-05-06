Acclaimed Colorado Olympic skier Mikaela Shiffrin signs on as Denver NWSL team investor

Mikaela Shiffrin, the most decorated alpine skier in history, has joined the future Denver National Women's Soccer League team's ownership group, the club announced on Tuesday.

In January, the National Women's Soccer League officially announced that Denver would be getting the league's next team and in March, the league announced that a new 12,000-seat stadium would be built for the team. This will be the league's 16th team and they will start playing in 2026.

Born in Vail, Shiffrin has more World Cup wins than any skier in history and has two Olympic Gold Medals. In a statement, she expressed excitement to invest in women's sports and sports culture in Colorado.

"I'm beyond thrilled to join the ownership group of Denver NWSL and support something so meaningful in the community I call home," Shiffrin said. "The sport culture in Colorado is rich and deep, and -- most notably -- the growth of women's sports is one of the most exciting movements in our culture today."

Gold medallist Mikaela Shiffrin of Team United States looks on during the medal ceremony for the Women's Team Combined during the Audi FIS Alpine World Ski Championships at Zwölferkogel on Feb. 11, 2025 in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria. Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The soccer team, which doesn't yet have a name or any players, is Colorado's first professional women's soccer team.

Its primary owner is Rob Cohen, CEO of IMA Financial Group and cofounder of the Metro Denver Sports Commission. He's been heavily involved in professional sports in Colorado, including helping to secure funding for Invesco Field at Mile High (now Empower Field at Mile High) in 2001, and has sought to get a WNBA team in Denver and for Denver to host the Winter Olympics.

"Mikaela's commitment to excellence, her global impact, and her deep Colorado roots make her a perfect addition to our ownership group," Cohen said. "We're building a club with purpose, and having Mikaela's vision and voice in that journey will be invaluable."

A rendering shows the future Denver NWSL team's stadium in Colorado. Denver NWSL

As the community, the team, and the league prepare for next season, the city of Centennial could be home to a new women's soccer training facility.

"I am very excited about the public-private partnerships with Denver, Centennial, and the Cherry Creek school district that will help deliver state-of-the-art facilities designed specifically for women," Shiffrin said. "To be part of it, and to help bring professional women's soccer to Colorado, is not only an incredible investment opportunity -- but it is both an honor and a joy. Shout out to the city of Denver -- I'm so excited to support the home team!"