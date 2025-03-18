Denver National Women's Soccer League team announces historic new stadium

The Denver National Women's Soccer League team has a new place to call home. A plan for a 14,500-seat stadium near I-25 and Broadway in Denver was announced Tuesday morning.

The stadium will be built at Santa Fe Yards and is expected to open in the spring of 2028.

The 14-acre redevelopment will feature a women's soccer stadium, a 3.5 acre recreational park and future mixed-use development. The stadium will be constructed with the ability to expand in the future to host larger crowds and marquee events.

Denver NWSL said it's transforming a site that has for decades sat dormant and undeveloped to create a world-class sports and entertainment district featuring pedestrian and bike connections, in addition to close proximity to public transportation.

RTD's I-25 and Broadway station is right next door.

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston, the team's controlling owner Rob Cohen, NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman and Managing Partner and Head of Investments at Project Level were part of making the announcement.

"This will be the largest overall investment in a women's professional sports team in history," said Denver NWSL controlling owner Rob Cohen.

"This project will reconnect neighborhoods, create new jobs, and boost the local economy during and after the construction process, unlocking year-round economic, social, and cultural benefits that extend far beyond the stadium's walls. Most importantly, it will provide our club, our fans, our partners, and our community with a state-of-the-art stadium that will provide us a distinct home-field advantage and will serve as the most inclusive environment in all of Colorado."

NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman added "This announcement is a game-changer for the NWSL and a bold statement about where women's sports are headed. Denver is helping to shape the future of women's soccer and we can't wait to see the impact this world-class venue will have on players, fans, and the community."

Johnston said the project will "transform an underutilized eyesore into a recreational and economic hub where memories are made, culture is built, and championships are won."

The National Women's Soccer League officially announced the Denver team in January. It will be the league's 16th team.

The franchise will start playing next season. We're waiting to learn where they will temporarily play their games.