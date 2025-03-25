Colorado school district to vote on joint soccer complex, National Women's Soccer League training facility

As Denver prepares to welcome the National Women's Soccer League's 16th franchise, a new partnership could provide the team with a training facility as well as provide playing fields for local schools and community members.

The Cherry Creek Board of Education will vote Wednesday on a possible joint soccer complex to serve Colorado's new National Women's Soccer League team and Cherry Creek students. Officials said the partnership will attract families to the community and increase student enrollment.

The training fields, shared use fields and new stadium will be located on 43 acres of land in the City of Centennial. City officials said they will lease to the district and the Colorado Women's Soccer Coalition separately at a nominal rate. As part of the partnership, the district would contribute $15 million for the construction of the soccer fields and a portion of the cost of a new stadium. All non-tackle football teams at Cherry Creek schools would be able to use the facilities.

A plan for the 14,500-seat stadium near I-25 and Broadway in Denver. Denver NWSL

Cherry Creek officials said, "the MOU (Memorandum of Understanding) outlines a comprehensive community benefits package between CCSD and CWSC that will include but is not limited to: opportunities for CCSD women's varsity soccer teams to practice and be mentored by the professional players, internship opportunities for CCSD students at the team's headquarters, guest presentations and lectures to CCIC business students, free tickets to games to ensure all students have access to professional sports in our community, a significant donation to the Cherry Creek School District Foundation, and the promotion of women's sports throughout CCSD and the Denver-metro area."

The board will vote on the proposal during a special meeting Wednesday at 9:35 a.m.