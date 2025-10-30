Performers strike outside Colorado's iconic Casa Bonita restaurant over wages, safe workspace

Performers at Colorado's iconic Casa Bonita restaurant weren't inside the Lakewood landmark but outside on the picket line on Thursday. They carried signs that read "ULP Strike against Casa Bonita" and "Fair Wages Now."

Performers were on the picket line outside Casa Bonita on Thursday. CBS

Earlier this week, actress Brooke Shields posted a video online calling out the owners, South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone. The pair purchased the restaurant and spent more than $40 million on renovations before reopening in 2023. Shields said the entertainers are being paid less than their co-workers who serve food. She is president of the Actors' Equity Association, which is the union representing the performers who work at Casa Bonita.

About 80 workers at the restaurant in Lakewood voted to unionize less than a year ago. The group includes actors, cliff divers, puppeteers, and magicians employed at the theme restaurant that serves Mexican food.

CBS

In a bargaining petition, the union argues Denver's living wage is more than $30 an hour and many members are paid $21 an hour.

Casa Bonita United, the workers' union representing the restaurant's performers under the Actors' Equity Association, said they haven't been able to reach an agreement with management on higher wages, a safe workspace, and a resolution for unfair labor practices.

"Safety is not negotiable. Safety comes first, and that is the end of the question and a lot of those things, legally, they just need to be providing and doing," said one Casa Bonita performer. "On top of that, they need to move on their wages. They need to show that they do value their performers. If they want to say they have world-class entertainment, then it's time that they show that by actually paying them the industry rates that they deserve."

Performers strike outside Casa Bonita in Lakewood. CBS

The unionized workers said they received an offer of a wage increase of less than $1 an hour over the next two years. They also claim their comprehensive proposal they submitted was rejected and will not be looked into further.

The performers told CBS Colorado they plan to strike on Thursday, Oct. 30, through Nov. 1, as the restaurant kicks off its Halloween celebrations.

Casa Bonita responded to the upcoming strike with this statement: "At Casa Bonita, we value all of our team members and their well-being. As a policy, we do not comment on ongoing labor negotiations."