Performers at Colorado's theme restaurant Casa Bonita vote to unionize
The entertainers at Casa Bonita have voted to unionize. About 80 workers at the iconic Colorado restaurant were calling for safer, fairer working conditions.
They filed for an election last month and last week the vote passed unanimously.
The group includes actors, cliff divers, puppeteers and magicians employed at the theme restaurant that serves Mexican food at its location in Lakewood.
Casa Bonita's management has issued a statement in response, saying they respect the decision and look forward to maintaining a positive relationship with employees moving forward.