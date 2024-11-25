Watch CBS News
Performers at Colorado's theme restaurant Casa Bonita vote to unionize

By Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

Casa Bonita workers vote to unionize in Colorado
Casa Bonita workers vote to unionize in Colorado 00:19

The entertainers at Casa Bonita have voted to unionize. About 80 workers at the iconic Colorado restaurant were calling for safer, fairer working conditions.

Casa Bonita, the Lakewood restaurant, purchased by the creators of "South Park" in 2021, renovated for reopening in Lakewood, Colorado on Thursday, May 25, 2023. Fountain of Casa Bonita's main entrance. Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images

They filed for an election last month and last week the vote passed unanimously.

The group includes actors, cliff divers, puppeteers and magicians employed at the theme restaurant that serves Mexican food at its location in Lakewood.

Casa Bonita's management has issued a statement in response, saying they respect the decision and look forward to maintaining a positive relationship with employees moving forward.

Jesse Sarles

Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.

