Colorado tour guide was person who died in accident at Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine

The person who died in an accident on Thursday inside Colorado's Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine was a 46-year-old tour guide. Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell identified him on Friday as Patrick Weier and he lived in the Cripple Creek and Victor area.

CBS

"We ask that you just have compassion with the gentleman and his family. He is survived by a 7-year-old child," Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell said.

Following the accident that caused Weier's death and injured four others 500 feet underground in a mine shaft, the group on Weier's tour were brought up to the surface. Another group of mining tour visitors was further underground at the time, and they were temporarily trapped due to concern about the elevator's safety. After about 6 hours they were brought up aboveground following repairs to the mine shaft elevator.

The people who were injured had minor injuries.

Federal investigators have joined the investigation into what went wrong along with the Teller County Sheriff's Office.

"Currently we don't know what happened at 500 feet to cause this. That's something we're working through," Mikesell said.

"I don't know that that was a stopping location. I'm very certain (the elevator) was on its descent when this occurred and then it was brought back up from there."

Mikesell said there was some sort of mechanical issue with the doors.

"Anytime you're dealing with heavy machinery and 1,000 foot level. Up to 500 level in a mine, there could be accidents. And this was a tragic accident."

The sheriff said the work to determine the cause of the crash by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the Mine Safety and Health Administration will likely take a while "because there's a lot of information they're dealing with trying to put things together so that they never have another mine accident."

"They do a very good job of identifying and really picking apart what could have occurred," Mikesell said.

The U.S. Department of Labor released a statement about the tragedy, saying they are "saddened by this event and our thoughts are with all affected." They went on to write: "The Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) carries out the provisions of the Federal Mine Safety and Health Act of 1977 (Mine Act) as amended by the Mine Improvement and New Emergency Response (MINER) Act of 2006. The agency's mandate from Congress is to protect the safety and health of the nation's miners. MSHA has jurisdiction over Active, Intermittent, Non-producing, and Temporarily idled mines. The agency does not have jurisdiction over abandoned mines. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has initiated an investigation. While OSHA does not discuss the details of an ongoing inspection, we will share our findings once the investigation is completed."

The Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine is not an active gold mine but it lies in a historic mining district and it is about half a mile away from an active mine. Tours of the mine have been going on for approximately 60 years and the operation has been run during that time by a Colorado family.