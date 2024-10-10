Colorado mine accident leaves 1 dead and 4 hurt, sheriff says; rescue underway for trapped visitors

There was a death at Colorado's Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine Tour after an elevator equipment malfunction and four people were hurt. That's according to Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell.

Mikesell said the trolley car that goes down the elevator as part of the tour went down 500 feet when the mechanical issue happened that led to the injuries and the death. So far it's not clear exactly what led to the death.

There are 12 people who were on the tour who were already underground and a rescue operation is underway to bring them back above ground.

The tourist attraction which offers tours is located in Cripple Creek.

Emergency vehicles can be seen at the Mollie Kathleen Mine on Thursday aftneroon. CBS

Gov. Jared Polis said he is directing state resources "to assist Teller County authorities with the ongoing Mollie Kathleen Mine rescue efforts."

"The state is assisting Teller County and sending resources to rescue those inside the mine," Polis said in a prepared statement. "We will do everything possible and assist the county to ensure a speedy and safe resolution of the situation."

About the gold mine tour

The Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine is located at 9388 Highway 67, which is about an hour west of Colorado Springs. It advertises itself on its website as the "Only Vertical Shaft Gold Mine Tour." Visitors on the tour descend 1,000 feet underground.