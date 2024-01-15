Overturned truck closes Interstate 25 southbound north of Denver

An overturned semi-truck shut down all southbound lanes of Interstate 25 Monday afternoon about 30 miles north of Denver.

The truck was seen on its side near the Highway 52 exit as a tow truck attempted to get it back on its wheels. Traffic was being diverted off the interstate onto Highway 52 in Weld County.

RELATED: Many highways, interstates closed in Colorado's mountains as snowfall continues

It was just the latest in a number of accidents and weather-related road closures across Colorado, many of which started Saturday and Sunday.

CBS

An avalanche on Sunday on Berthoud Pass temporarily buried 10 cars on Sunday. Work to mitigate further avalanches on Highway 40 continues on Monday and the highway which runs between Grand County and Clear Creek County remains closed. Avalanche mitigation is also taking place in other areas of Colorado's mountains.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, other roadway closures as of around 2 p.m. included:

I-70, westbound MP 228 - 225, Georgetown to Silver Plume, closed due to safety concerns

I-70, eastbound MP 203 - 215, Silverthorne to Eisenhower/Johnson Tunnel, closed due to safety concerns

I-70, MP 176-195, eastbound and westbound, Vail to Copper Mountain, closed due to safety concerns

US 6 Loveland Pass closed due to adverse conditions and safety concerns

US-24, MP 143.5 - 172, Minturn to Leadville, closed due to safety concerns

US-40, MP 234.5 - 243, Berthoud pass, closed due to safety concerns.

US-40, MP 139-184, Steamboat Springs to Kremmling, closed due to safety concerns.

US-385 both directions, MP 151-187, Cheyenne Wells to Burlington, closed due to safety concerns

US-550, MP 71-91, Red Mountain Pass, closed northbound and southbound due to safety concerns

CO-14, MP 0-78 Rabbit Ears Pass to Cameron Pass closed eastbound and westbound due to safety concerns

CO-125, MP 0-75 Granby to Wyoming closed northbound and southbound closed due to safety concerns.

CO-127, MP 0-9 from CO-125 to Wyoming closed northbound and southbound closed due to safety concerns.

US-50 mile point 190-210 is closed eastbound and westbound due to safety concerns.

Heavy mountain snowfall is expected to continue throughout the day on Monday in many parts of Colorado's mountains.