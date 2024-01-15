Many highways, interstates closed in Colorado's mountains as snowfall continues

Dangerous driving conditions and avalanche mitigation work on Monday means many major highways and interstates in Colorado's mountains are closed. That includes portions of Interstate 70 and Highway 40 over Berthoud Pass.

CDOT

At 11 a.m. the Colorado Department of Transportation's cotrip.org website showed red closed markings on stretches of I-70 in Eagle County and Summit County. The interstate was fully closed over Vail Pass and also shut down eastbound heading up to the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnel from Silverthorne.

An avalanche on Sunday on Berthoud Pass temporarily buried 10 cars on Sunday. Work to mitigate further avalanches on Highway 40 continues on Monday and the highway which runs between Grand County and Clear Creek County remains closed. Avalanche mitigation is also taking place in other areas of Colorado's mountains.

Other mountain roadway closures at 11 a.m. in Colorado were as follows, according to CDOT:

US 6 Loveland Pass closed due to adverse conditions and safety concerns

US-24, MP 143.5 - 172, Minturn to Leadville, closed due to safety concerns

US-40, MP 139-184, Steamboat Springs to Kremmling, closed due to safety concerns.

US-550, MP 71-91, Red Mountain Pass, closed northbound and southbound due to safety concerns

CO-14, MP 0-78 Rabbit Ears Pass to Cameron Pass closed eastbound and westbound due to safety concerns

CO-125, MP 0-75 Granby to Wyoming closed northbound and southbound closed due to safety concerns.

CO-127, MP 0-9 from CO-125 to Wyoming closed northbound and southbound closed due to safety concerns.

CO-145, MP 48-50 and MP 59-60.5 are closed both northbound and southbound due to safety concerns.

US-50 mile point 190-210 is closed eastbound and westbound due to safety concerns.

Heavy mountain snowfall is expected to continue throughout the day on Monday in many parts of Colorado's Rocky Mountains.