Avalanche closes Berthoud Pass in Colorado mountains

By Austen Erblat

/ CBS Colorado

U.S. Highway 40 -- more commonly referred to as Berthoud Pass -- in the Colorado mountains closed in both directions Sunday after an avalanche covered at least half of one lane.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center and Colorado Department of Transportation both confirmed the avalanche and the closure, which is in effect from Robins Roost and Henderson Mine Road, generally between the towns of Winter Park and Empire.

Grand County Sheriff's Office

Officials did not indicate when the road might reopen but the CAIC estimated about 8 inches of snow on the ground and Sunday's forecast calls for an additional 10 to 20 inches of snow through the evening.

A Colorado Department of Transportation traffic camera shows significant snow in the parking lot of the south end of the Berthoud Pass at 12:28 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024 after an avalanche closed the road. Colorado Department of Transportation

CDOT issued an update Sunday afternoon, saying that 10 vehicles were caught in a bank slide that happened around 11:20 a.m. No injuries were reported. 

More snowfall is reportedly coming for the mountain areas with some expected to receive an additional 6 to 12 inches of snow with storm total accumulations to possibly exceed 3 feet, according to CDOT. 

First published on January 14, 2024 / 12:55 PM MST

